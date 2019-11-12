Thanks to heavy rains, largest area under paddy cultivation in the last five years in Tiruchy

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: As a result of a promising monsoon and the copious water flow in the Cauvery, a large number of farmers in the district are involved in samba paddy cultivation this season.



Till date, 45,000 hectares are under samba and thaladi cultivation and according to Agriculture Department officials, this is the largest area under paddy cultivation in the district in the last five years.



They expect the figure to reach 50,000 hectares by the end of December as many farmers are yet to start paddy transplantation.



Compared to previous years, there has been steady water flow in the Cauvery and its canals halfway through the season. This has helped farmers in the delta areas of the district decide to cultivate paddy instead of other crops like banana, maize and sugarcane.



The steady rainfall has raised the storage capacity of irrigation tanks to 70 per cent in non-delta blocks in the district. As the Northeast monsoon appears promising, many farmers in the non-delta blocks are

also opting for paddy cultivation this season. According to Agriculture department sources, in the previous season, Rs 43,250 hectares were used during samba season, more than the previous years.



Of the 45,000 hectares under paddy cultivation this season, 36,000 hectares are in the delta blocks and the rest in non-delta blocks. Official sources stated that apart from the delta blocks, a large number of farmers in rural areas have also taken to paddy cultivation this season after making the shift from traditional crops like coconut, maize and banana.



Agriculture official Santhana Krishnan said because of factors like crop losses due to Cyclone Gaja and lower market prices, farmers had given up their traditional crops and made the move to paddy cultivation. Farmers are opting for medium-term paddy for samba plantation, using the direct sowing method.



Speaking to TNIE, Periyaiah, a farmer from Lalgudi, said, "We lost a major portion of the banana crop the previous season due to the cyclone. When we prepared to replant banana, market prices tumbled. For this reason, we are opting for paddy and devoting less land to banana."



Following an allegation of increased fertiliser prices, District Collector S Sivarasu issued a warning to private sellers not to sell urea beyond the actual price. He pressed dealers to use POS machines for all transactions and cautioned that those who fail to follow the norms would be penalised.