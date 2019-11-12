TN woman injured in accident after political party's flag pole falls on her

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After a 30-year-old woman was grievously injured in a road accident on Monday, family members claimed that it was not caused by a lorry running over her legs but due to a flag pole falling on her. The family members allege that the flag post was erected by a political party and feel on her while she was crossing the road.



The woman was identified as Anuradha (30), a resident of Singanallur employed in a private hotel near Chinnipalayam. On Monday morning, she was travelling by bike to work when she met with an accident at Goldwin’s on Avinashi road. A lorry that had been moving behind her reportedly rammed her bike.



The lorry then ran over her legs after she fell off the bike. She was rushed to a private hospital nearby. City Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) seized the lorry and began an investigation.



“The temporary flag poles were erected along the road by the political party to welcome their party leader on Monday. When Anuradha was travelling, one of the poles was falling. She stopped the bike to avoid the falling pole. It was then that the lorry hit her. One of her legs is fractured and the nerves in the other thigh have been completely damaged,” narrated R Sivan, a relative.



He also alleged that police immediately removed a few poles from the place after the accident. “To avert any tension, the police posed made it appear like a regular accident. They also instructed us to not reveal the reason behind the accident,” he said.



Traffic Investigation Wing Inspector R Geetha denied these allegations and said that the accident was not because of flag poles erected by political parties. “We are investigating it,” she added.



Anuradha lives with her parents and eight-year-old son in Singanallur.



A similar accident took place in September when 23-year-old Subhashree died after a wedding banner of an AIADMK functionary's son placed at the center median in Pallikaranai, Chennai, fell over her and was immediately run over by a water tanker lorry.