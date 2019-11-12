Home States Tamil Nadu

Up to six borewell sites near Neyveli abandoned by Chennai Metro Water Board

The locals and members of various farmers’ associations in Cuddalore have urged the district administration or the CMWSSB to convert the abandoned bore wells to rainwater harvesting structures.

Borewell

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: As many as 6 out of 46 borewells dug up between Sethiyathope and Panruti, to supply water to Chennai has been left abandoned at the Vadakuthu village near Neyveli by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) despite orders to convert abandoned bore wells into rainwater harvesting structures.

The locals and members of various farmers’ associations in Cuddalore have urged the district administration or the CMWSSB to convert the abandoned bore wells to rainwater harvesting structures without further delay.

ALSO READ: Days after Sujith’s death, 5,804 open borewells capped in Tiruvannamalai

Ranganayagi, President of Radha Vaikal Pasana Vivasaigal Sangam said, "The water is been extracted to meet requirements of Chennai.

But, officials should look into conserving water and methods to recharge groundwater in a way that locals are not affected at the end.

The six bore wells which have been deserted should be converted into rainwater harvesting structures as we can expect rain in coming months."

Though the 6 bore wells were abandoned, CMWSSB constructed a replacement bore well through which water is being extracted.

After the tragic death of two-year-old boy accidentally falling into an open borewell in Tiruchy; all open borewells were ordered to be covered and turned into rainwater harvesting structures. But, these 6 borewells were only covered with cement slabs.

A  CMWSSB official, requesting anonymity, said," Due to lack of funds, these borewells may not be converted into rainwater harvesting structures. Hence we decided to close it to prevent accidents."

