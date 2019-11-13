Coimbatore flag pole mishap: DMK asks police to disclose real cause of accident

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: DMK's Singanallur constituency MLA N Karthik on Tuesday urged Coimbatore City Police to disclose real cause of an accident in which a 31-year-old woman was severely injured after she purportedly tried to dodge a leaning flagpole on Avinashi Road erected allegedly by a political party.

On Monday morning, Rajeswari was riding to her work on a two-wheeler. When trying to avoid a leaning flagpole, as claimed by her family, she fell from the bike and a lorry coming from behind ran over her legs.

Alleging that the city police was treating the case as a normal accident instead of taking action against those who erected the flagpole, Karthik said, "The police placed a man, Vadivel, who admitted the victim to a hospital, under illegal detention till Monday night in order to bury facts."

On Tuesday, the DMK MLA paid a visit to a private hospital in Neelambur where the injured woman has been admitted.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "Despite the Madras High Court's order, the political party has violated the rule. The woman lost control of the bike after she tried to dodge the flagpole which was leaning. But, concealing the truth, the police have registered the case on lorry driver."



Meanwhile, the Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan on Tuesday told reporters that as per the preliminary investigation the accident was not caused by the flagpole. The investigation is on, he said.



Based on a complaint from B Vijay Anand (34) who was also injured in the accident, the Coimbatore Traffic Investigative Wing (East) has registered a case against the lorry driver under section 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code.

In his complaint, Anand said the accident was caused only by the lorry driver, who drove the vehicle negligently.

The police said steps are being taken to arrest the lorry driver.

City Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) seized the lorry and began an investigation.