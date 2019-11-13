Home States Tamil Nadu

Integrated survey for birds and butterflies to be held on November 16 and 17

The survey would be jointly carried out by the World Wildlife Fund, Coimbatore Nature Society and The Nature Butterflies Society along with the Forest Department in seven forest ranges.

Published: 13th November 2019

A sizeable portion of the Coimbatore Division falls under the Western Ghats.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore Forest Department would rope in bird and butterfly enthusiasts for the first two-day integrated survey starting November 16.

The survey would be jointly carried out by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), Coimbatore Nature Society (CNS) and The Nature Butterflies Society along with the Forest Department in these seven forest ranges-Coimbatore, Madukkarai, Boluvampatti, Periyanacikenpalayam, Karamadai, Mettupalayam and Sirumugai on Saturday and Sunday (November 16 and 17).

A sizeable portion of the Coimbatore Division falls under the Western Ghats. It's rich flora and fauna make it a haven for birds (residents and migrant) and butterflies. Coimbatore District has around 400 birds and over 270 butterfly species.

"The current survey will cover all the ranges of the division, and collect data on the species occurrence and population, and other environmental factors associated with them. This will help in assessing and planning the conservation plans. Naturalists with expertise on birding and butterfly are taking part in the survey. A total of 15 teams (60 members) have been formed to carry out this exercise. The exercise will be conducted yearly to judge the long-term trends, and as part of continuous assessment," said DFO D Venkatesh.

"We are expecting a good number of birds and butterflies. Awareness about the conservation of tigers and elephants etc. has already reached the public and we are now focusing on taking bird and butterfly conservation through this survey, as birds and butterflies are good indicators of the ecosystem.

The results will help us address the problems faced by them by analysing the year-wise details," said the organisers.

