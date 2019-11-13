Home States Tamil Nadu

Karur student death: Girl faints and dies, parents blame school

On Monday, the girl allegedly fainted in the school campus, and the teachers immediately gave her first aid.

Published: 13th November 2019 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Rajeswari, mother of the deceased girl Gomathi submitted a petition at the Karur Town Police station in Karur.

Rajeswari, mother of the deceased girl Gomathi submitted a petition at the Karur Town Police station in Karur. (Photo | S.Aravind Raj, EPS)

By Express News Service

KARUR: A day after a class XII girl fainted and died in her school premises in Karur, her parents on Tuesday submitted a petition at the Karur Town police station and sought to register a murder case against the school headmaster and teachers.

Gomathi (17), daughter of R Anandhan and Rajeswari of Pasupathipalayam, was studying in class XII at Karur Government Girls Higher Secondary School.

On Monday, she allegedly fainted in the school campus, and the teachers immediately gave her first aid. She was taken to Karur Government Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

The postmortem report revealed that the girl had a couple of holes in her heart and declared them to be the cause of her death.

Not satisfied with the report, Gomathi's parents demanded action against the school management for causing the death of their daughter. The couple along with the girl's friends at school arrived at Karur Town police station on Tuesday and submitted a petition to sub-inspector demanding to file a criminal case
against the school headmaster and others 'responsible for her death'.

Later, speaking to the reporters, Rajeswari, the girl's mother, told, "My daughter had no health issues. The school management is responsible for her death. Last week, the teachers had asked all the students to bring Rs 500 for a guide book. But, we were not able to arrange the amount on time. Because of this, the
teachers made her stand outside and humiliated her."

"After she fainted, they took Gomathi in an auto-rickshaw. Why didn't they take her in a 108 ambulance? And also none of the teachers including the HM visited the hospital or came to our house even after knowing her death. The school management didn't even declare a holiday despite knowing that one of their student had passed away. If it was a natural death, why would a Collector, SP and minister visit the hospital as soon as they heard the news? The police must book the HM and teachers on murder charges and take action against them" she concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karur
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp