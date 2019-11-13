Karur student death: Girl faints and dies, parents blame school

By Express News Service

KARUR: A day after a class XII girl fainted and died in her school premises in Karur, her parents on Tuesday submitted a petition at the Karur Town police station and sought to register a murder case against the school headmaster and teachers.

Gomathi (17), daughter of R Anandhan and Rajeswari of Pasupathipalayam, was studying in class XII at Karur Government Girls Higher Secondary School.



On Monday, she allegedly fainted in the school campus, and the teachers immediately gave her first aid. She was taken to Karur Government Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.



The postmortem report revealed that the girl had a couple of holes in her heart and declared them to be the cause of her death.

Not satisfied with the report, Gomathi's parents demanded action against the school management for causing the death of their daughter. The couple along with the girl's friends at school arrived at Karur Town police station on Tuesday and submitted a petition to sub-inspector demanding to file a criminal case

against the school headmaster and others 'responsible for her death'.

Later, speaking to the reporters, Rajeswari, the girl's mother, told, "My daughter had no health issues. The school management is responsible for her death. Last week, the teachers had asked all the students to bring Rs 500 for a guide book. But, we were not able to arrange the amount on time. Because of this, the

teachers made her stand outside and humiliated her."

"After she fainted, they took Gomathi in an auto-rickshaw. Why didn't they take her in a 108 ambulance? And also none of the teachers including the HM visited the hospital or came to our house even after knowing her death. The school management didn't even declare a holiday despite knowing that one of their student had passed away. If it was a natural death, why would a Collector, SP and minister visit the hospital as soon as they heard the news? The police must book the HM and teachers on murder charges and take action against them" she concluded.