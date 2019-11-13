Home States Tamil Nadu

'Makeshift' Primary Health Centre functioning from Coimbatore government school for 4 years

Two classrooms at the primary school and one at the high school are being used to treat patients.

Published: 13th November 2019 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 03:51 AM

The makeshift PHC at Corporation Primary and High School in Gokulam Colony

The makeshift PHC at Corporation Primary and High School in Gokulam Colony

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE : Three classrooms at the Corporation Primary and High School in Gokulam Colony at Pappanaicken Pudur, have been functioning as a makeshift urban Primary Health Centre (PHC) for four years.Sources said this was owing to delay in completing the construction of a PHC in the locality.

Two classrooms at the primary school and one at the high school are being used to treat patients.  The school management is forced to leave the entrance open round the clock to allow the entry of patients and their attenders.  Sometimes, teachers are forced to conduct classes in the dining hall. 

According to parents, there have been instances in which belongings of students and teachers had gone missing. Nearly 100 patients, including pregnant women, visit the centre every day. Earlier, the health centre used to attend to deliveries. However, space crunch inside the school has forced the doctors to refer deliveries to the nearest Government Hospital.

Nearing completion

Corporation sources said the construction of the PHC building in the locality at a cost of `75 lakh is nearing completion. 

TAGS
Coimbatore makeshift PHC Tamil Nadu Primary Health Centre
