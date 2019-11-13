Home States Tamil Nadu

Two life serving convicts in Tamil Nadu return rupees 1.74 lakh to man

Published: 13th November 2019 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

District prison superintendent Rukmani Priyadharsini appreciating the two inmates for their act of honesty in Pudukkottai.

District prison superintendent Rukmani Priyadharsini appreciating the two inmates for their act of honesty in Pudukkottai. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDDUKOTTAI: Two life convicts from Pudukkottai prison working in prison-run petrol bunk become
heroes, as they had recovered sum of 1.74 lakhs which was accidentally left in the petrol bunk premises by a customer on Monday.

On Tuesday the prison department officials traced location of the rightful owner of the cash bag and handed it over to them.

The prison department is running an exclusive petrol bunk in Pudhukkottai district, in which good behaving life convicts are employed in the bunk to carry out the operations.

Accordingly, Pushparaj and Karthik are life convict who are working as petrol pump operators in the prison-run petrol bunk. As a usual affair both the inmates came to night shift, during the midnight hours the duo found a bag left in the premises.

On seeing that the bag is filled with cash, the duo took the cash bag directly to the official deputed in the petrol bunk. 

Later, the issue was informed to the district prison superintendent Rukmani Priyadharsini, based on her order officials from the prison department traced the cash bags rightful owner. After investigation and examining the CCTV footages, owner of the bag was identified as Janakiraman, of Parampurai village in
Pudukkottai district.

On Monday night hours, while paying for the petrol by mistake he left the cash bag near the pumps by accident. Unknowingly the man went off from the petrol bunk.

Speaking to TNIE, Rukmani Priyadharsini, district prison superintendent said, "Both the inmates had found the bag which was left near the petrol pumps, which contained sum of 1.74 lakhs cash and some other documents. With the help of the documents, whereabouts of the Janakiraman was found on Tuesday morning. Later, we handed over the cash to him. Getting his cash bag back, Janakiraman thanked both
the inmates for their honesty."

