AIADMK functionary hacked to death

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Shanmugavel Rajan, 44, president of AIADMK’s students’ wing, was hacked to death in front of his house by an eight-member-gang at Allampatti on Tuesday night. Police arrested two persons identified through CCTV footage and are searching for six more. The incident took place at 11 pm. Police suspect that the deceased might have been murdered to avenge the killing of Arun pandian in Allampatti three months ago.