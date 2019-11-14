BJP functionary held for threatening cop near Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A senior BJP functionary from a village near Mayiladuthurai was arrested for publicly threatening a 50-year-old police sub inspector and his family for arresting the functionary’s loyalists while transporting weapons 15 days ago.

K Agoram (52) a senior functionary of BJP in Mayiladuthurai, was arrested on Wednesday for threatening a police sub inspector K Ramamurthy during a public meeting 14 days ago.

The action was taken on the orders of Nagapattinam SP S Selvanagarathinam. According to police, K Ramamurthy was on patrol duty near Sembanar Kovil, when his special police team caught three men carrying dangerous weapons in their SUV.

The men allegedly had connections with Agoram. Later, while addressing a rally for National Unity Day in Mayiladuthurai on October 31, Agoram reportedly abused Ramamurthy and threatened him and his family of dire consequences.

An arrest warrant was issued against Agoram following the incident and he went into hiding briefly. Later he was arrested by police from his house near Mayiladuthurai Agoram was remanded to judicial custody.

He was earlier with Pattali Makkal Katchi. He was booked in a murder case in 2014, but was acquitted by court.

Men held for carrying weapons on SUV

