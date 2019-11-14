Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP functionary held for threatening cop near Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai

While addressing a rally for National Unity Day in Mayiladuthurai on October 31, the accused had reportedly abused sub-inspector K Ramamurthy and threatened him and his family of dire consequences.

Published: 14th November 2019 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A senior BJP functionary from a village near Mayiladuthurai was arrested for publicly threatening a 50-year-old police sub inspector and his family for arresting the functionary’s loyalists while transporting weapons 15 days ago.   

K Agoram (52) a senior functionary of BJP in Mayiladuthurai, was arrested on Wednesday for threatening a police sub inspector K Ramamurthy during a public meeting 14 days ago.

The action was taken on the orders of Nagapattinam SP S Selvanagarathinam. According to police, K Ramamurthy was on patrol duty near Sembanar Kovil, when his special police team caught three men carrying dangerous weapons in their SUV.  

The men allegedly had connections with Agoram. Later, while addressing a rally for National Unity Day in Mayiladuthurai on October 31, Agoram reportedly abused Ramamurthy and threatened him and his family of dire consequences.

An arrest warrant was issued against Agoram following the incident and he went into hiding briefly. Later he was arrested by police from his house near Mayiladuthurai Agoram was remanded to judicial custody.
He was earlier with Pattali Makkal Katchi. He was booked in a murder case in 2014, but was acquitted by court.

Men held for carrying weapons on SUV
A police team had caught three men, allegedly conncted with Agoram,  carrying dangerous weapons on their SUV. Agoram, while addressing a rally in Mayiladuthurai on October 31, publicly threatened the sub-inspector who had arrested his men. Following the issue of an arrest warrant, Agoram went into the hiding. He was later arrested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
tamil nadu police Nagapattinam Police Tamil Nadu BJP BJP leader police
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp