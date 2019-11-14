Home States Tamil Nadu

Kerala Maoist encounter: Hand over slain ultra to relatives, rules Madras High Court

While the court directed the Government Salem Hospital to preserve the body until further orders, the other Maoist named Karthik, was cremated in Coimbatore.

Published: 14th November 2019 06:56 AM

Madras High Court

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI/COIMBATORE: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Government Thrissur Hospital in Kerala to hand over the body of slain maoist Manivasagam to his relatives so that it can be taken to his native in Salem for cremation.

A bench comprising Justices S Vaidyanathan and N Anand Venkatesh directed Government Salem Hospital to preserve the body until further orders.

The directions came in response to a Habeas Corpus petition by Manivasagam’s relative, one Anbarasan, seeking parole for two suspected Maoists Kala and Chandra for performing last rites to Manivasagam. Kala and Chandra are the wife and the sister respectively of Manivasagam.

The case has been adjourned to today. Previously, the court had directed the Salem Superintendent of Police to deploy force in view of the maoist’s funeral to prevent any law and order problem. The court also said that Manivasagam’s body should not be buried in any private property.

Cremated in Coimbatore

Karthik aka 'Kannan' (40) of Kallur in Pudukkottai - who was killed in a encounter at forests of Kerala was cremated in Coimbatore, on Thursday. According to relatives of Karthik, as Kerala denied permission to cremate at Thrissur, where the autopsy was performed, the body was taken to Coimbatore and cremated at Isha crenation center at Nanjundapuram after permission was obtained by police of Tamil Nadu and Kerala at 9.45 pm on Thursday.

Arms trainer skips ‘bad’ food

COIMBATORE: Suspected Maoist arms trainer Deepak, who is receiving treatment at prisoner’s ward of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital has reportedly refused food and water claiming it was unhygienic. It was only after doctors provided him with a mineral water can that he accepted dinner on Tuesday. Deepak, who is undergoing treatment for a leg injury demanded that he be shifted to the central prison.

