Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials

COIMBATORE: A wild elephant which had killed four people and injured seven more including two forest staff was tranquilised and captured by the forest department on Wednesday night. The animal was known locally as 'Arisiraja' since it was fond of eating rice.

Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm near Vellai Vinayakar Kovil in Andiyurthanaripalayam near Pollachi.

Though the animal, which is believed to 15 to 18 years old, was tranquilised on Wednesday night, the department managed to move the animal into a lorry only on Thursday morning at 7.30 am.

Kumki elephants Kaleem and Kapil Dev were used to move the wild elephant into a lorry.

Setting up a ramp to facilitate the wild elephant to move into the lorry and bringing the kumki elephants to the spot caused the delay.

Officials said this is the first time they tranquilised and captured an elephant during the night with the help of just moonlight and a few torches.

Speaking to Express, Additional Principal Conservator of Forests Debasis Jana said they have decided to put the captured wild elephant in captivity in the Kozhikamuthi elephant camp after lodging it in a krall in Varagaliyar under the Ulanthy forest range in ATR, based on expert opinion.