Kin stage protest as minor girl sexually assaulted in Tamil Nadu's Marandahalli

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Marandahalli residents staged an overnight protest demanding justice for a 12 -year-old tribal girl who was ‘sexually assaulted’ by a youth.

According to police sources, the minor girl, who was walking back home from school on Tuesday along a secluded route near Marandahalli, was forced by the accused, Appu alias Muniappan, to get on his bike. Appu, who was drunk, took her to a nearby farmland where he allegedly sexually assaulted the girl and attempted to rape her, police said.

Passers-by rescued the girl after she cried for help, the police said, adding Appu was thrashed by the locals and handed over to the police. Palacode tahsildhar Venakatesan visited the police station on Wednesday and assured the protesters that an FIR would be filed in the case.