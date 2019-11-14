Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC gives three-day leave to kin for attending funeral of slain Maoist Manivasagam

Kala, who is the wife of the deceased and Chandra, his sister, were ordered to be released from the prison immediately so that the funeral can be conducted on Thursday itself.

Published: 14th November 2019 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

court, gavel, legal, judgment

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, on Thursday, granted three days special leave to two suspected Maoists, Kala and Chandra, to attend the cremation of slain Maoist Manivasagam at Salem on Thursday.

A bench comprising Justices S Vaidyanathan and N Anand Venkatesh passed the order after it was informed that the body of Manivasagam, one of the Maoists killed in the police encounter at Agali forest in Kerala on October 29, was brought to his native place in Salem on Wednesday evening.

Kala, who is the wife of the deceased and Chandra, his sister, were ordered to be released from the prison immediately so that the funeral can be conducted on Thursday itself since it was told that the body was in a highly decomposed state.

Further directions were given to Superintendent of Police of Salem district to identify a regular burial ground for the deceased Maoist and also ensure that the funeral is completed in a peaceful manner.

Kala and Chandra have been allowed to stay only in the house of one Lakshmi, another sister of Manivasagam and not to leave the house, except to attend the funeral, which they are permitted to do only with police escort. They, as well as other family members of the slain Maoist, have been restrained from giving interviews to any media. The judges also directed the police to make sure that the two women do not have access to mobile phones or social media during these three days.

The duo was told to surrender before the Superintendent of Prisons, Tiruchy, on November 17 at 5.30 pm. The directions came in response to a petition filed by one Anbarasan, a relative of Manivasagam. The petition has been adjourned to November 18 for reporting compliance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maoist Manivasagam Kerala Maoist encounter Agali forest encounter Manivasagam funeral
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp