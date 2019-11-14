Home States Tamil Nadu

Salem: DMK functionary, who alleged being 'kidnapped', released after inquiry

Police found that a team of ‘Q’ branch officials took Vijayakumar for investigation.

By Express News Service

SALEM: A DMK functionary, who was said to be kidnapped, was taken by the police for inquiry here on Tuesday. According to sources, Vijayakumar (45) of Udayapatti is the in-charge of Ayothiyapattinam DMK Union.

On Tuesday evening, when he went to a nearby private school, a gang of five members, including a woman, pushed him forcibly into a car and fled. When Vijayakumar’s family and other DMK members saw the incident on the CCTV footage, they claimed he was kidnapped.

Later, police found that a team of ‘Q’ branch officials took Vijayakumar for investigation. Meanwhile, the CCTV camera footage of police forcing him into a car became viral on social media. Speaking to media persons, Vijayakumar said the police inquired him about his connection with the agitators protesting against the eight-lane project. They released him on Tuesday evening.

