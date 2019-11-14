Home States Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth will fill political vacuum in Tamil Nadu, says MK Alagiri

When reporters asked if his brother MK Stalin has not filled the vacuum, Alagiri reiterated his words, adding that nothing more needs to be said. 

Published: 14th November 2019 05:59 PM

MK Alagiri

Ousted DMK leader MK Alagiri (File | PTI)

By Online Desk

Former CM M Karunanidhi's son MK Alagiri has backed Rajinikanth's statement that there is a political vacuum in Tamil Nadu. 

Addressing the media at the Chennai airport, Alagiri said Rajinikanth himself will fill the vacuum. 

When reporters asked if his brother MK Stalin has not filled it, Alagiri reiterated his words, adding that nothing more needs to be said. 

On November 8, Rajinikanth had said there was a void in the state's political arena which needed to be filled by a strong leader.  

Soon after, DMK treasurer Duraimurugan told the media, "MK Stalin filled that vacuum a long time ago."

When asked about Rajinikanth’s statement, CM Edappadi Palaniswami said that it had not come from any political leader or party.

“We do not want to be bothered about it as he is in no way related to politics here. He is not a political leader and he has not yet floated a party," he said.

The CM added that people had indicated through the recently concluded assembly bypolls that there was no power vacuum in the state.

The statement by the star had evoked a strong reaction in political circles here.

Asked whether he would join hands with Rajinikanth if the latter started a party, Alagiri said, "I can't comment on that."

Rajinikanth's next film 'Darbar' directed by AR Murugadoss is scheduled to release for Pongal 2020 and he has also signed a film with director Siva.

(With ENS inputs)

