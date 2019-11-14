Women railway staff in Southern Railways' Salem division to get pepper spray

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the number of women employees on the rise, the Salem division of the Southern Railway has ordered distribution of pepper spray to women posted in several areas. The move comes after a woman station master was allegedly roughed up by a passenger recently at a station during night, sources said.

"The Divisional Railway Manager has accorded approval for purchasing the device with station imprest funds," said an order, adding that pepper spray would be supplied to women posted at wayside stations, level-crossing gates, cabin, yard and track maintenance.

The responsibility of supplying the safety device to woman goods guard has been assigned to Station Superintendent (in charge) of stations where guard depot is available.