Home States Tamil Nadu

Declare Fernandez’s birth anniversary as Tamil Nadu event, demand Thoothukudi residents

Cruz Fernandez, who was born in 1869, served as the Chairman for the Thoothukudi Municipality for five terms during 1909, 1910, 1912, 1919 and 1925.

Published: 15th November 2019 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Rao Bahadur Cruz Fernandez

Rao Bahadur Cruz Fernandez. ( Photo | Wikipedia)

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: While celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Rao Bahadur Cruz Fernandez, five-time chairman of Thoothukudi Municipality, residents here on Thursday demanded the state government to declare the birth anniversary celebrations as a government function.

Cruz Fernandez, who was born in 1869, served as the Chairman for the Thoothukudi Municipality for five terms during 1909, 1910, 1912, 1919 and 1925. He is especially remembered for his efforts to bring potable water to the town from Thamirabarani river.

A Tamil teacher and writer, Neithal Anto, told TNIE that back then when the town only had a population of around 26,000, potable water was brought in via trains from Kadambur and country boats from Sri Lanka.

At that time, potable water was accessible only to the British people and the wealthy.

The under-privileged were forced to share the water from wells, which caused epidemics like Cholera, he said.

Anto said that Fernandez had proposed the then Tirunelveli collector to operate a joint water scheme from Vallanadu to supply water to Thoothukudi, Palayamkottai and Tirunelveli municipalities, which was put on hold during the First World War.

During his fifth term as the chairman in 1925, Fernandez re-estimated the scheme to Rs 28 lakh from the initial Rs 14 lakh and the project was completed in 1938. Amid public uproar, a water tax was levied to meet the expenses of the project, said Anto.

“Vallanadu is 38 kilometres away from Thoothukudi town and still the drinking water for the town is being supplied from there,” he added.

Fernandez launched the Saturday market near Telegraph Office to facilitate a commercial centre for the traders of all castes. 

He formed a syndicate group among the cotton traders to fund poor students’ education. He also formed a cooperative bank to help the poor people to build houses, said sources.

Appreciating his public service, the then British government had honoured him with the title “Rao Bahadur” and the former municipal building was named after him. 

A full-size statue of Fernandez was installed on Palayamkottai Road on May 6, 1962, which is being maintained by private people for the past 40 years.

Cruz Fernandez Narpani Mandram President A Herman Gild said that the birth anniversary should be celebrated as a State event. 

He requested the State to name the new corporation building after Fernandez and build a memorial for him.

“A representation in this regard has been sent to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju,” added Herman Gild.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rao Bahadur Cruz Fernandez Thoothukudi Municipality
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp