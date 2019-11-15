Home States Tamil Nadu

Four students boozing on railway track in Coimbatore district run over

The deceased have been identified as D Sadiq Raja (22) of Kodaikanal and Rajasekar (22) from Nilakkottai in Dindigul district, Karuppasamy (22) and Gowtham (22) from Rajapalayam.

Published: 15th November 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Four engineering students who were sitting on a railway track and consuming liquor were run over by a speeding train on the Irugoor - Sulur section near Rawathur village on Wednesday night. Another student escaped with minor injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.  

The injured student Vishvanesh (22) is from Pallavarayanpatti in Theni district. 

Though the accident happened around 11.45 pm, the Podanur railway police and Sulur police received information only at 1am on Thursday. Police said that the youth were  students of a private emnging college near Sulur.

Five of family attempt suicide near collectorate

TIRUNELVELI: Five member of a family attempted to immolate themselves in front of the collectorate in Tirunelveli on Thursday. They alleged torture at the hands of an usurer.

The policemen, who were on duty on the collectorate premises thwarted the attempt of Aruldoss (35), his wife Mariammal (28), daughter Dhanalakshmi (8), and sons Isakkiraja (7) and Suriyaprakash to set themselves ablaze and took them to Tirunelveli Medical College and Hospital for treatment.  

Aruldoss, a painter by profession, told media persons that he was allegedly beaten up and tortured by a moneylender in Melakulavanikarpuram. He said that the moneylender was  demanding exorbitant interest rate for the Rs 50,000 he took from him as loan some five years ago.  

Sub-Inspector gets life term for fake encounter

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Ramanathapuram Sessions Court on Thursday sentenced a suspended Sub-Inspector (SI) of Police to life imprisonment and imposed on him a fine of Rs 2 lakh for faking an encounter at SP Pattinam police station in Ramanathapuram in 2014.

According to the prosecution, one K Syed Mohammed was taken to the station on October 14, 2014, based on a complaint lodged by one Arokiadass, a bike mechanic who owned a workshop in front of the police station.

During the interrogation, SI Kalidoss beat up Syed Mohammed severely and threatened him with his service pistol. When Syed Mohammed caught SI’s shirt in anger, Kalidoss fired three rounds, killing Syed on the spot. The SI cooked up a story that Syed Mohammed attempted to stab him.  

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp