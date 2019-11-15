More than 10 IAS officers in Tamil Nadu including state election commissioner transferred
TS Rajasekar, former collector of Madurai district and presently on leave, has been transferred as Chairman of Medical Services Recruitment Board.
Published: 15th November 2019 06:35 AM | Last Updated: 15th November 2019 10:09 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: More than 10 IAS officers of the state including state election secretary and four district collectors have been transferred on Thursday.
According to the statement of the Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan, presently working as a commissioner of art and culture has been transferred to the post of commissioner of school
education, V Kalaiyarasy of director of land reforms has been transferred to director of art and culture, T S Rajasekar, former collector of Madurai district presently on leave, has been transferred to Chairman, Medical Services Recruitment Board.
Villupuram district collector L Subramanian has been transferred to secretary, Tamil Nadu State Election Commission. Present Secretary of Tamil Nadu State Election Commission and Director of Town Panchayats(in-charge) S Palanisami has been transferred to Director of Town Panchayats. M Govinda Rao, Deputy Commissioner(works), greater Chennai corporation has been transferred as district collector, Thanjavur while A Annadurai, district collector, Thanjavur has been transferred as district collector, Villupuram district.
A Sivagnanam, district collector, Virudhunagar has been posted as joint secretary to government, health and family welfare department while R Kannan, presently working as a commissioner of civil supply
corporation and consumer protection has been transferred as district collector, Virudhunagar.
Sanjjana Singh R Chavan, currently working as a managing director, Tamil Nadu adi diravidar housing and development corporation has been transferred as commissioner of civil supply corporation and consumer protection.