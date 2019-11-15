More than 10 IAS officers in Tamil Nadu including state election commissioner transferred

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than 10 IAS officers of the state including state election secretary and four district collectors have been transferred on Thursday.

According to the statement of the Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan, presently working as a commissioner of art and culture has been transferred to the post of commissioner of school

education, V Kalaiyarasy of director of land reforms has been transferred to director of art and culture, T S Rajasekar, former collector of Madurai district presently on leave, has been transferred to Chairman, Medical Services Recruitment Board.

Villupuram district collector L Subramanian has been transferred to secretary, Tamil Nadu State Election Commission. Present Secretary of Tamil Nadu State Election Commission and Director of Town Panchayats(in-charge) S Palanisami has been transferred to Director of Town Panchayats. M Govinda Rao, Deputy Commissioner(works), greater Chennai corporation has been transferred as district collector, Thanjavur while A Annadurai, district collector, Thanjavur has been transferred as district collector, Villupuram district.

A Sivagnanam, district collector, Virudhunagar has been posted as joint secretary to government, health and family welfare department while R Kannan, presently working as a commissioner of civil supply

corporation and consumer protection has been transferred as district collector, Virudhunagar.

Sanjjana Singh R Chavan, currently working as a managing director, Tamil Nadu adi diravidar housing and development corporation has been transferred as commissioner of civil supply corporation and consumer protection.