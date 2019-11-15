Nurse in Tamil Nadu village suspended for denying vaccination to infant
The action was taken after a video, in which Marythangam is refusing to vaccinate the three-month-old baby of one Gurusamy, went viral on social media.
TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli Deputy Director of Health Services Senthilkumar on Thursday suspended a village health nurse of Manalivilai for allegedly refusing to vaccinate a girl child brought to the local Anganwadi.
Tirunelveli Dy Director of Health Services suspended Marythangam, a village health nurse for allegedly refusing vaccination to a girl child.— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) November 15, 2019
She further scolded the mother Vijayasanthi to take the baby to Madurai for the vaccination. Following this, Gurusamy lodged a complaint with Block Health Officer Kannan. Speaking to TNIE, Senthilkumar said, "No nurse should refuse vaccination to any children citing the jurisdiction. They should even vaccinate children from other countries."
He added that after a thorough inquiry into the incident, further action will be initiated.