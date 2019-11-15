Home States Tamil Nadu

Parents, kids resolve to stay off gadgets in this Tamil Nadu town

They also participated in various games and cultural events to find what they could accomplish in an hour without gadgets. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

PADUKKOTTAI: Parents and students at a panchayat union primary school in Uruvampatti near
Annavaasal abided by the pledge they took on Wednesday to stay away from gadgets for an hour and spend time with each other on Children’s Day.

They also participated in various games and cultural events to find what they could accomplish in an hour without gadgets. 

A circular was issued by the School Education department asking parents and students to dedicate 7.30 am to 8 am on November 14 away from gadgets and spend time with each other.

“Taking it a step further, we organised a celebration on Wednesday itself. Children spent time playing, singing and dancing. Even parents participated,” said G Munusamy, a teacher in the school.
Principal J Santhi said it was an hour of fun for parents and students.

They could chat, read, sing, dance or do some kind of activity together. Through this event, we hope to promote such interactions and it  strengthens the bond between parents and students.” Santhi and Munusamy also took inputs from parents and students about the ill-effects of gadget addiction and possible ways to spend time away from them.

Munusamy said, “Many parents spoke about them watching TV serials but not wanting their children to watch.  Some realised the irony when it was said out loud.”

The principal said, “We wish the practice of using gadgets to stop for at least half an hour every day.”

