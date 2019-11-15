Home States Tamil Nadu

Pregnant woman alleges negligence at Perambalur General Hospital

Veppanthattai said his wife Aishwarya, who was four months pregnant, sustained an injury on her head after she fainted inside a bank on November 7.

After first-aid, they went to the PHC in Kalathur where the doctor referred her to the  Perambalur GH for a scan.

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: A pregnant woman who suffered head injury alleged she was not given treatment at the
Perambalur General Hospital (GH) and that she was told by a doctor to approach a private hospital or Tiruchy GH if she needs immediate care.

In his complaint, submitted at the collectorate on Wednesday, K Murugan, aged 31, of Ayanperaiyur in Veppanthattai said his wife Aishwarya, who was four months pregnant, sustained an injury on her head after she fainted inside a bank on November 7.

After first-aid, they went to the PHC in Kalathur where the doctor referred her to the  Perambalur GH for a scan.

On November 8, she was admitted and ECG was taken. Till November 13, she was in the GH but no scan was performed even though she complained of severe headache.

“When I asked a duty doctor why no scan was being performed, the doctor told us to get discharged and
approach a private facility where a scan could be performed,” Murugan alleged.

The couple then submitted a petition at the collectorate. On November 14, the couple went to Tiruchy GH as Aishwarya’s headache continued. However, even at Tiruchy GH, a scan could not be performed due to scanning and consultation schedules.  

Speaking to TNIE, Aishwarya said, “I was in Perambalur GH for six days without scanning and treatment. When my husband insisted on a scan, the duty doctor threatened me and told me I would not be allowed to be admitted there  even for delivery.”

“We do not have the money to go to a private hospital,” she said. Her husband appealed to  the district administration to take action against the doctor for the threats made. Joint Director of health (in-charge) R Elavarasan said, “I am unaware of the issue. The couple can come to the GH at any time.”

