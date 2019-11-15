Shutting colleges unwise: Vellore Institute of Technology chancellor G Vishwanathan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE Central and State governments should join hands ensure that no engineering college in India is closed down, G Viswanathan, Founder- Chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology, said on Thursday.

Delivering the presidential address at WEEF 2019 – World Engineering Education Forum, he said closing down engineering colleges would not be a wise move, especially when the Prime Minister of India wants to double the Gross Enrolment Ratio in Higher Education in India from the current 26 per cent to 50 per cent in the next five to six years. He also pointed out that the Gross Enrolment Ratio in Higher Education in Tamil Nadu was 43 per cent.

Stating that India had 3,309 engineering colleges with an annual intake of 1.6 million seats, he said that the enrolment was coming down by about 80,000 every year.