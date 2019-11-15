Tamil Nadu couple gets rat snake as wedding gift from quirky friends

TIRUPUR: The hat was passed around and the money pooled. However, this bunch of youngsters was still uncertain what gift their to-be-married friend deserved. That was until one of them, a snake catcher, got a call.
Speaking to TNIE, a snake catcher, Vijay from Avinashi, said, “We were planning to give a unique gift to our friend Nijanthan on his wedding. While we were still brainstorming, I got a call from a street vendor about a snake at Velayudampalayam. Immediately, I went and caught the nonvenomous rat snake. It occurred to me that the reptile could be the unique gift we were searching for. After all, Nijanthan is also a snake catcher.”
Expectedly, his idea was not well received by his parents and relatives. Only after he explained that the snake is not venomous, they were convinced. “So we placed the snake inside a plastic box and covered it with a plastic cap having multiple holes,” he added.
According to Nijanthan, while the gift surprised him, it was a shock for his wife, Haripriya. “After receiving the gift, I passed it to my relatives. However, my friends insisted that I open it immediately. Accepting their demand, as I unpacked the parcel, I found the rat snake inside a plastic box. Soon, word spread and many children queued up to touch it. Later in the same night, we released it safely into the forest.”
TIRUPUR: The hat was passed around and the money pooled. However, this bunch of youngsters was still uncertain what gift their to-be-married friend deserved. That was until one of them, a snake catcher, got a call.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
29,000 Punjab farmers who did not burn crop residue compensated
Sharad Pawar non-committal on Shiv Sena’s demand of CM post, says will think about it
Sharad Pawar non-committal on Shiv Sena’s demand of CM post, says will think about it
BJP has support of 119 MLAs, will form Maharashtra government soon: BJP leader Chandrakant Patil
Kushinagar mosque blast mastermind, grandson nabbed
Lawyers in Delhi's district courts call off strike