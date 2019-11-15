Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Temple’ of learning in tamil Nadu's Siruvathur faces peculiar problem for years

According to some teachers at this school, the temple regularly conducts pujas and rituals and hence, it tends to distract students.

The Perumal and Amman temples at the Panchayat Union Middle School in Cuddalore

The Perumal and Amman temples at the Panchayat Union Middle School in Cuddalore

By Nirupa Sampath
Express News Service

CUDDALORE: At a time when playgrounds are being converted for infrastructure projects, depriving kids of their playtime, this  school in Siruvathur has two temples on its playground since 1925. Both the temples, one for Perumal and other for Amman, are under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.  

When Express visited the Panchayat Union Middle School, it was found that the main gate of the school was locked. However, a small gate at the corner was kept open throughout the day for villagers to visit the temple. “When the primary school was first constructed in 1925, only the Perumal temple was here. About 25 years ago, the Amman temple was constructed inside the premises,” a teacher said.

The teacher also added that in the past, the school has tried to build a compound wall but could not do it as villagers opposed the idea. The school currently has as many as 138 children studying from class one to eight, and 19 in Anganwadi. 

As the temple regularly conducts pujas and rituals, it tends to distract students, said some teachers. Another teacher said, "During Margazhi (between December and January) and Aadi (July) months, a lot of pujas are conducted, causing huge disturbances. But, we have become habituated to it."

"Although, no loud music is played at the temple, the children can always be distracted by the events. The compound wall cannot be constructed as one of the temples is located right in the middle of the school prem," added the teachers. A senior teacher, who had a different take about the temple, said, "How can we avert god by building a compound wall? We will offend both villagers and god."

An Education Department  official said, "There is a possibility that the school may have been built on the temple land. But, we are yet to confirm it."

