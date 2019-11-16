1,829 lakes renovated under Kudimaramathu: Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said 1,829 lakes in the State have been renovated at a cost of Rs 500 crore under ‘Kudimaramathu’ scheme this year. Delivering the inaugural address to a review meeting of PWD buildings and water resources department at the Secretariat on Friday, he said, “Already various completed projects were announced under Rule 110.

Of them, ‘Kudimaramathu’ was one of the most welcomed schemes by people. It is being implemented in the last three years. He said Athikadavu- Avinashi scheme was a dream project of former CM J Jayalalithaa. Work is on, he said adding he will conduct a review of it.