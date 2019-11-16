AIADMK, DMK heavyweights among applicants for Tiruchy Mayor post

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Leaders considered to be heavyweights are among those who have applied for tickets to contest for the post of Mayor of Tiruchy City Corporation with AIADMK and DMK beginning the process of collecting applications from aspirants, election vibes could be felt around the luxury hotel in Khajamalai, where AIADMK is collecting applications and in Kalaignar Arivalayam.



In AIADMK, former MP and party’s district secretary P Kumar and tourism minister Vellamandi N Natarajan’s son Jawaharlal Nehru are prominent personalities who have applied for chance to contest for Mayor post.



In DMK, former deputy mayor Anbazhagan and party’s district deputy secretary Vijaya Jayaraj are the familiar faces that are among the aspirants.



It is, however, not yet known whether the Mayor post is reserved for women as it was the case in elections since 1996.



So, the applications from the former MP and the minister’s son have set off speculation city that the post may not be reserved for women this time. Only an official announcement would clear the air.



DMK’s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, who visited Anitha memorial library in Ariyalur district on Friday evening, said that he might contest in the upcoming local body elections if the party high-command said so.