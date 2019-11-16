Home States Tamil Nadu

Amend Constitution to provide quota in government promotions: PMK founder S Ramadoss

The court held that the roster system followed in recruitment cannot be followed for fixing seniority and promotions.

Published: 16th November 2019 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

PMK founder S Ramadoss

PMK founder S Ramadoss (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss on Saturday said there is a need to amend the Constitution to provide reservation in promotions and the Tamil Nadu government should urge the Central government to take necessary action in this regard.

He was reacting to the Madras High Court verdict striking down the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, 2016 that enabled reservations in recruitment and promotion.

In a statement issued here Ramadoss said it is not only during recruitment but also in promotions that reservation should be there to render social justice.

The court on Friday ruled as unconstitutional some provisions of the Act.

The court also held that the roster system followed in recruitment cannot be followed for fixing seniority and promotions.

According to the court, seniority should be on merit and not on the basis of roster points as it makes reservation over 69 per cent in an indirect manner.

In Tamil Nadu the total reservation is 69 per cent.

The court decided on a batch of petitions filed against the 200-point roster system followed by the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PMK Ramadoss S Ramadoss Pattali Makkal Katchi
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On November 16, 2003, a young Lionel Messi came off the bench to make his first-team debut for Barcelona against FC Porto in a pre-season friendly. Though it lasted for just 15 minutes, football would never be the same again! Check out 10 astonishing fats
Lionel Messi's Barcelona debut anniversary: 10 incredible feats the Argentine achieved with the Spanish powerhouse
Mohammed Shami took four wickets as India crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days of the opening Test on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Clash of the Tigers: More pictures from the Indore Test between India and Bangladesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp