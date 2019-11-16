Amend Constitution to provide quota in government promotions: PMK founder S Ramadoss

By IANS

CHENNAI: The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss on Saturday said there is a need to amend the Constitution to provide reservation in promotions and the Tamil Nadu government should urge the Central government to take necessary action in this regard.

He was reacting to the Madras High Court verdict striking down the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, 2016 that enabled reservations in recruitment and promotion.

In a statement issued here Ramadoss said it is not only during recruitment but also in promotions that reservation should be there to render social justice.

The court on Friday ruled as unconstitutional some provisions of the Act.

The court also held that the roster system followed in recruitment cannot be followed for fixing seniority and promotions.

According to the court, seniority should be on merit and not on the basis of roster points as it makes reservation over 69 per cent in an indirect manner.

In Tamil Nadu the total reservation is 69 per cent.

The court decided on a batch of petitions filed against the 200-point roster system followed by the government.