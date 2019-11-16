Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore flag pole mishap: Accident victim’s leg amputated

The doctors of a private multi-specialty hospital amputated the leg of a woman that was crushed under the wheels of a lorry allegedly after a flag pole of a political party fell on her.  

Published: 16th November 2019 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The doctors of a private multi-speciality hospital amputated the leg of a woman that was crushed under the wheels of a lorry allegedly after a flag pole of a political party fell on her.  

Initially, the doctors who have been treating her at the multi-speciality hospital said that Rajeshwari’s (31) right leg was fractured and the nerves in the left leg, up to her thigh, were completely damaged. 

Confirming that the woman’s left leg was amputated on Thursday night, a senior official of the hospital said that she is undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) and is yet to regain consciousness. 

“The left leg is badly injured and is infected and had to be amputated. She requires intensive care for another 5 to 6 days. Another surgery will be performed on her right leg which is also fractured. She definitely needs ventilator support for a week,” he added. 

It was on Monday that Rajeshwari met with the accident. 
 

