Docs upset over restructuring process; claim it led to shortage of manpower

THE restructuring process of doctors in government medical college hospitals as per Medical Council of India (MCI) norms has left many doctors in disappointment.

Published: 16th November 2019 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE restructuring process of doctors in government medical college hospitals as per Medical Council of India (MCI) norms has left many doctors in disappointment. Directorate of Medical Education which began the process in February finally issued orders with effect from November 1 to doctors and began the shuffling.

The orders also came at the time of transfer orders issued as punishment to 117 government doctors who were on strike in support of four-point charter of demands, including posting of doctors according to the number of patients.

A senior health department official told Express, “As per MCI norms, there should be one professor, three assistant professors, one senior resident for a medical college hospital. Again, this will vary based on the speciality. Restructuring is being done as per student, faculty ratio, while considering patients care also. Also, 99.3 per cent doctors are restructured in their existing medical colleges, only junior most 35 MBBS doctors were shifted to neighbouring medical colleges”.

“The reshuffling has been done as per MCI rules, which follows student and teacher ratio. In the process, the government failed to consider patients strength,” said a senior government doctor. This definitely led to shortage of manpower in the departments. There is a shortage at present in the Cardiology department of a Government Medical College Hospital in the city, a doctor said. “I have to take care of patients care and department works for the last one week which is difficult to manage”. 

However, the health department official said, “Restructuring process is a welcome. Earlier, eight associate or assistant professors were in one department in the city. In rural places there was shortage of doctors. Now, these excess doctors from city were posted there. Patient care services in medical college hospitals is well managed by PG and trainee doctors. The assistant or associate professors were just supervise work. This will not affect patient care.” 

