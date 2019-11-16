Home States Tamil Nadu

Families to care for, TN boat owners turn labourers in aftermath of Cyclone Gaja

In Kodiyakarai, 95 fishermen accepted compensation for boats and eight have availed catamarans but dozens more are pleading for compensation from the Fisheries department.

Published: 16th November 2019 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Kodiyakarai is one of the villages where lives have witnessed a sea-change since the cyclone.

Kodiyakarai is one of the villages where lives have witnessed a sea-change since the cyclone. (Photo | EPS)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Fishers in Kodiyakarai are struggling to recover from Cyclone Gaja. Many who owned catamarans and fibreglass boats are now reduced to daily wage workers as they lost the sole source of income. 

Kodiyakarai is one of the villages where lives have witnessed a sea-change since the cyclone. Some fishers are still running from pillar to post trying to get compensation for boats lost or damaged.

C Mariappan, a fisherman said, “I lost my catamaran and nets worth over Rs 50,000. I used to earn over Rs 1,000 a day. My losses have not been taken into account even after a year. I have to take care of my family, including two daughters. Now, I am forced to work as a labourer on fibreglass boats in other villages and making a few hundred rupees in wages.”

In Kodiyakarai, 95 fishermen accepted compensation for boats and eight have availed catamarans but dozens more are pleading for compensation from the Fisheries department.

“I lost two fibreglass boats, engines and nets worth over Rs 15 lakh and am trying to recover the losses without compensation. I lost half my income for the past year. Many of us are in dire financial straits. We request a re-evaluation and provision for some compensation for the damages as few of us received anything,” said M John Sulthan, a boat owner Several fishermen said the partial compensation they received was inadequate to mend the boats.

“We are forced to repair boats on our own due to lack of financial options like loans. A lot of us are unable to settle debts” said M Durgeswaran, leader of a fisher hamlet.

R Amal Xavier, Joint Director, Fisheries department, stated, “Our remuneration and compensation process is complete.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Gaja Cyclone Gaja Destruction
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp