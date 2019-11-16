High Court confirms freezing of granite baron’s bank accounts

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed a petition filed by PRP Exports seeking direction to the Prohibition Enforcement Wing of Madurai to send clarification letters to Chennai and VOC Port Trust authorities and banks (where it holds accounts) that there is no impediment on the firm to carry out businesses in districts other than Madurai.

Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan, who passed the order, noted, “The firm transported illegally from its quarries around 12,07,863.164 cubic metres of granite. The value of the illicit granite from the 16 quarries alone comes around Rs 4,124.14 crore.”

“Since similar petitions filed by the petitioner before the Bench and Supreme Court have been dismissed and there is absolutely no change in the circumstances of the case since the dismissal, the petition is devoid of merits,” the judge stated and dismissed the petition.

Copies of GOs issued for lifers’ release sought

Madurai: The Madurai Bench directed the Registry of the court to number a petition filed by an advocate seeking direction to the State Home department to furnish copies of government orders passed on November 8, 2019, for the premature release of Melavalavu massacre convicts.

Order on action against corrupt cops modified

Madurai: The HC Bench modified an order passed in June directing Home Department and DGP to instruct police authorities to register criminal cases against personnel who receive bribe. Observing directions have been issued beyond the scope of petition, the Bench said the same can be taken as Court’s ‘advice’, instead of directions.