Labour court order against Brakes India Ltd quashed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An award of the Labour Court directing Brakes India Limited in Padi to reinstate a worker and pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation in lieu of reinstatement with minor punishment has been set aside by Madras High Court.

Accepting arguments of senior counsel S Ravindran, Justice S M Subramaniam observed that the award passed by Labour Court on September 9, 2015 is undoubtedly erroneous and perverse and set it aside. The judge was allowing a writ petition from the management of Brakes India, challenging the 2015 award, on November 12.

The charge said B Kuppusingh along with two other office-bearers of Brakes India Employees Union P Selvaraj and PV Madhavan challenged leadership of S M Narayanan and prevented him from conducting union elections in April 1977 and instigated workmen to stop work, insubordination, disorderly behaviour, loitering and demonstration.