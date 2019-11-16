Madras HC imposes Rs 25k costs on litigant for false allegation

CHENNAI: THE Madras High Court on Friday imposed costs of `25,000 on a woman litigant for furnishing false allegations against digging of borewells in a residential area. Petitioner G Jayasri is not maintaining cordial relationship with the other occupants in the apartment on Sundara Vinayagar Koil Ist Street and she filed the present writ petition with false and vague allegations against them. Hence, this court is unable to resist from imposing costs of Rs 25,000 on her, Justice G Jayachandran said.
