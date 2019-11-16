Home States Tamil Nadu

Nod for goods traffic in this TN route devoid of gatekeepers raises safety concerns

Once the train is through the level crossing, the driver again stops and the gatekeeper on the back of the train alights to open the gate.
 

Published: 16th November 2019 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Roads

For representational purposes

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With the Karaikkudi-Pattukottai passenger train taking about six hours to cover 150 km due to the absence of gatekeepers, a decision by Southern Railway’s commercial department’s to permit goods services on the same route has surprised passengers and  officials alike.

“Currently, Railways is using mobile gatekeepers for passenger train movement on this route. In the mobile gatekeeper or travelling gatekeeper system, a train would have two gatekeepers. When approaching a level crossing, the driver would stop the train and the gatekeeper in front would alight to close the gate.

Once the train is through the level crossing, the driver again stops and the gatekeeper on the back of the train alights to open the gate.

This system would not be possible for goods train movement. Goods trains take more time for  acceleration and deceleration. Therefore, it is not practical to run a  goods train with mobile gatekeepers,” a source said. 

Southern Railway operations department is unlikely to permit goods movement without the appointment of gatekeepers.

“Goods movement is high at night. It is very unsafe to rely on mobile gatekeepers at night. So, it is unlikely the department would permit goods movement on a route without the appointment of gatekeepers.  Otherwise, it would create more safety issues,” a source said. The tussle between the two departments is a silver lining for those travelling on the Tiruvarur-Karaikkudi route.

“We  have been demanding the appointment of gatekeepers on our route for a  long time. So far, nothing has been done. In fact, this new direction exposes the fact Railways is giving more priority to freight traffic. But if it paves the way for the appointment of gatekeepers, it would reduce the travel time on this route”  said V  Viveganantham, secretary, Pattukottai Taluk Railway Passenger Welfare  Association.

It is still unclear whether Railways would make temporary arrangements to facilitate goods movement in this sector. The commercial department’s move, sources believe, would either end up on the operational department’s desk or facilitate the appointment of 72 gatekeepers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karaikkudi-Pattukottai Southern Railway
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp