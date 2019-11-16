Shipping Minister Mandaviya inaugurates projects worth Rs 61.39 crore at Kamarajar Port

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh L Mandaviya inaugurated projects worth Rs 61.39 crore at Kamarajar Port on Friday. These include newly constructed parking yard, new gate complex which will streamline traffic movement at the port and also guest house. The minister inspected various cargo handling terminals of Kamarajar Port. He held a detailed review regarding performance of the port with Sunil Paliwal, Chairman- cum-Managing Director, Kamarajar Port.

‘Assist in release of sailor’

Sailors’ Society has urged Union Shipping Ministry to assist the release of Indian shipmaster Captain Jagvir Singh Sidhu, who has been detained in China on charges of smuggling frozen cargo. V Manoj Joy, society’s community development manager, said Captain Sidhu, joined Chinese vessel MV Hai Yue in Taiwan on June 17 after being recruited by Marvin International Ship Management of Mumbai, was arrested by Chinese Coast guard in July this year. Joy said it has been reported that Chinese owners paid initial fees of lawyers of that country and are refusing to pay now due to which the Captain was in Chinese jail.

Joy, told Express that he had urged the Union government to bring back the Captain.