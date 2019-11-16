Home States Tamil Nadu

Shortage of skilled construction labourers in Tamil Nadu

The panel discussion was organised by CII to announce EXCON 2019.

Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is an acute shortage of skilled labour in construction industry in Tamil Nadu and all stakeholders should come forward to overcome the problem, said experts at a panel discussion organised by Confederation of Indian Industry on “Infrastructure development in Tamil Nadu”
Vice-chairman of Builders Association of India, Southern Centre, L Shantha Kumar said the State government should focus more on skill development in the construction sector by setting up skill development centres in rural areas. 

South Asia’s largest construction equipment trade fair, EXCON- 2019 will be held in Bengaluru from December 10 to December 14. This will be the 10th edition of the event, organised by  Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) ,where latest technological equipment will be showcased. The event will be held at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre in which 1250 exhibitors from 25 countries like China, Germany, Italy, Turkey. 

The objective of the event is to create awareness among stakeholders in construction business about the latest technology available in the market that can boost the growth of infrastructure in the country.
During the five-day exhibition, many women achievers in construction business will be recognised.  
At the press meet, Anand Sundaresan, leader EXCON and vice chairman, Schwing Stetter India pvt ltd, said “India is expected to become the third largest construction market globally by 2022. EXCON 2019 will demonstrate the role of smart technologies and innovation in design in the manufacture of nextgen construction equipment, “ . 

Suresh Krishn, chairman of task force on Chennai infrastructure, CII Chennai zone, said “Every sector requires a technological advancement and EXCON will provide a complete insight into  the latest technologies in the sector. 

