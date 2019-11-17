Activists find Chola, Pallava era sculptures in Villupuram

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Discovery of ancient artefacts at Thiruvamathur in Villupuram district continues with sculptures of Jeista Devi, Kotravai from the Pallava period and Vinayakar from the Chola period being found on Friday. Archaeology activists found the sculptures during fieldwork at Sozhaganur and Thenmadevi.

Writer Senguttuvan said, “We found stone sculptures of Jesita Devi, also known as Mootha Devi, and Kotravai, the goddess of war and mother of Lord Muruga from the Pallava period. We also found a sculpture of Vinayakar from the Chola period.”

V Vishnu Prasath, an archeology enthusiast, told Express, “The sculptures of Kotravai and Mootha Devi were found from the banks of Pambai at Sozhaganur and the Vinayakar was found on a private property. The sculptures were being worshipped by local people who were not aware of their historic significance.”

Senguttuvan said, “The Kotravai sculpture, from around 8 century, is five-feet long and two-and-half feet wide. She holds weapons on her eight hands and stands on the horns of a wild buffalo.”

Vishnu Prasath said the sculpture of Mootha Devi was found near the Kotravai sculpture. “She is sitting with her children Maandhan and Maandhi,” he said.

“The Vinayakar sculpture was found in Thenmadevi village. It is believed to be from Chola period around 12 Century CE,” Vishnu Prasath said.

Senguttuvan said the period of the sculptures were determined by history professor G Shankaranarayan from Kancheepuram.