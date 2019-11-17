Assistance worth Rs 1.8 crore distributed in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Totally, 1548 petitions were disposed of and Rs 1.81 crore worth assistance was provided to those who submitted petitions during the Chief Minister’s special grievance redressal camps in Chennai district. The camps were conducted in Chennai district during August 22-30.

Based on the petitions submitted, 1,548 petitioners from Tiruvottriyur, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Perambur and Purasawalkam taluks in North revenue division benefitted. Minister D Jayakumar gave away Rs 1.81 crore worth assistance to eligible beneficiaries.