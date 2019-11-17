Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore's poor civic sense, not lorry, kills two girls

The accident happened when the father of the children reportedly swerved on to the path of the lorry while trying to avoid garbage that was dumped on the road.

Published: 17th November 2019 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

It was on Monday that Rajeshwari met with the accident. 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two minor girls were killed in an accident when a two-wheeler met with a head-on collision with a lorry at Rathinapuri, on Saturday. Two others travelling on the bike escaped with minor injuries.

The accident happened when the father of the children reportedly swerved on to the path of the lorry while trying to avoid garbage that was dumped on the road.

The deceased were identified as Gayathri (9) and Keerthana (7), daughters of R Venkatesh and resided at Arul Nagar in Rathinapuri. They were studying in class IV and II respectively and also had an elder brother Karthikeyan who is ten years old.

According to the police, on Saturday morning Venkatesh was taking his children to a public restroom on his two-wheeler and lost control of the bike trying to avoid garbage that was dumped on Thayir Itteri road, near Kannappa Nagar.

The bike collided with a lorry that was carrying sand and the girls were run over. Keerthana died on the spot and Gayathri succumbed to injuries while she was taken to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), said police sources. The two others who sustained minor injuries were admitted to the hospital.

Following the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic in-charge) ES Uma visited the spot and the Traffic Investigation Wing (East) registered an FIR against Ganesh, the lorry driver, under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 (a) (Causing death by negligence) of IPC.

The police said the garbage that was present at the spot has been cleared.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coimbatore road accident Tamil Nadu road accident
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Fayaz protesting outside the Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
How can ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti be a traitor, ask protesting Kashmiri MPs
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp