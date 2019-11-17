Coimbatore's poor civic sense, not lorry, kills two girls

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two minor girls were killed in an accident when a two-wheeler met with a head-on collision with a lorry at Rathinapuri, on Saturday. Two others travelling on the bike escaped with minor injuries.

The accident happened when the father of the children reportedly swerved on to the path of the lorry while trying to avoid garbage that was dumped on the road.

The deceased were identified as Gayathri (9) and Keerthana (7), daughters of R Venkatesh and resided at Arul Nagar in Rathinapuri. They were studying in class IV and II respectively and also had an elder brother Karthikeyan who is ten years old.

According to the police, on Saturday morning Venkatesh was taking his children to a public restroom on his two-wheeler and lost control of the bike trying to avoid garbage that was dumped on Thayir Itteri road, near Kannappa Nagar.

The bike collided with a lorry that was carrying sand and the girls were run over. Keerthana died on the spot and Gayathri succumbed to injuries while she was taken to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), said police sources. The two others who sustained minor injuries were admitted to the hospital.

Following the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic in-charge) ES Uma visited the spot and the Traffic Investigation Wing (East) registered an FIR against Ganesh, the lorry driver, under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 (a) (Causing death by negligence) of IPC.

The police said the garbage that was present at the spot has been cleared.