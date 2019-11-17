Home States Tamil Nadu

Dharmapuri: Mishap foils gang's attempt to smuggle red sanders logs

While one vehicle transporting was cement bags to Salem, the other had red sander logs smuggled from Andhra Pradesh.

The truck that carried red sanders logs

The truck that carried red sanders logs | SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: A gang's attempt to smuggle 35 red sanders logs worth Rs 50 lakh was foiled after a lorry it used to transport the goods collided head-on with another lorry on Bengaluru-Salem National Highway.    

Onlookers, who grew suspicious after noticing four persons fleeing the spot, informed Dharmapuri police.
Based on an investigation initiated by Superintendent of Police Rajan, three persons from Kallakuruchi district were arrested on Saturday. A search has been launched to nab four more persons involved in the case.

The suspects have been identified as Manikam, Moorthi, Mahalingam, all natives of Kallakuruchi district.
A few witnesses told TNIE that the lorry transporting red sanders was chased by the Highway Patrol before collision. However, senior police officials denied the narrative and said the patrol vehicle reached the spot only after the mishap.

"All measures are being taken to nab four other suspects in this case. Now, we are tracking the owner of the vehicle, which is found to be registered in Attur," officials said. 

