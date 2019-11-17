Dindigul: Two youth drown in Vaigai river

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Two brothers drowned in Vaigai river at Peranai during an attempt to rescue a group of drowning women here on Saturday. According to sources, the two brothers -- Jegan alias Sathishkumar (36) and Kumaresan (32) -- of Kundalapatti near Nilakottai here were running a textile shop in Old Washermenpet, Chennai.

They were on the way to their native village with their family members in a car. On their way, they took a bath in Vaigai at Peranai and were about to leave the place.

Sources said when a group of women bathing in the river cried for help, Kumeresan entered the river to rescue them. However, he got stuck in the sludge-filled pit dug by sand miners, sources added. When Jegan entered the river to rescue his drowning brother, he too got stuck. While the brothers drowned, the three women managed to climb atop a mound.

Based on the information, fire and rescue services personnel from Nilakottai rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies. The bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem examination. Nilakottai police are investigating.