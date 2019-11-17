Home States Tamil Nadu

I-T department detects Rs 435 crore undisclosed income after raids on TN firm

The undisclosed income of the company and its promoters is estimated at about Rs 435 crore, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said.

Published: 17th November 2019 11:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 11:59 PM   |  A+A-

income tax, income tax department

It said the company, which was not identified, was 'indulging in substantial tax evasion'. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The income tax department has detected alleged undisclosed income of Rs 435 crore after it raided a Tamil Nadu-based company, the CBDT said on Sunday.

Unaccounted cash of Rs 32.6 crore and about 10 kgs of gold jewellery has been seized during the search operations that were launched on November 15 at twenty premises in "a tier 3 city of Tamil Nadu", it said without disclosing the exact locations.

"The company is in the business of manufacturing certain specialised materials which are supplied to the health sector in India and abroad," the CBDT said in a statement.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes is the policy-making body for the I-T department.

It said the company, which was not identified, was "indulging in substantial tax evasion".

"The major finding of the search action is that the company has systematically inflated its expenditure using bogus or fabricated invoices. "By booking such non-existent expenditure in its books of account, the company and its promoters have suppressed the true income of the company over the years," it said.

It was found, the CBDT said, that the company would pay for such bogus expenses by cheque or RTGS and then receive the cashback.

"The unaccounted income so generated has been deployed by the company's promoters into investments in immovable properties by making unaccounted payments, further investments in the business itself as share capital and in fixed bank deposits, cash and other valuables," it said.

The undisclosed income of the company and its promoters is estimated at about Rs 435 crore, it said.

Further enquiries are in progress, the statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IT Department Income Tax Raids CBDT
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Fayaz protesting outside the Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
How can ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti be a traitor, ask protesting Kashmiri MPs
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp