I thought Chennai was the safest city, says Fathima Latheef's father  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “I chose to send my daughter to Chennai because I believed this was the safest city for her to study. Even if they (persons behind her death) are in a high positions and enjoy power, police should arrest them,” Abdul Latheef, father of Fathima Latheef who committed suicide at IIT-M last week, said.

He was speaking to reporters after meeting Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan on Saturday. Latheef said he has submitted all documents required for the investigation.

He got emotional saying, “She got admission at Banaras Hindu College and Lady Sriram College. I sent her to Chennai, because it was closer to Kerala and I also believed it was the safest city.” Even after joining the institute, Fathima was first in all her course work and seminars, he said.

Latheef urged the police to check all her books and notebooks for any missing evidence. “The Commissioner of Police told me that he would look into the case like it had happened to a girl of this State,” he said.

The police on Saturday quizzed Latheef for three hours and took his statement and documents.

Thiruma seeks CBI probe VCK President Thol Thirumavalavan has sought an investigation by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of Fathima Latheef. Speaking to reporters at Madurai airport on Saturday, he condemned the police for not arresting the accused in the case. Thirumavalavan said that the deaths of students at higher education centres are on the rise these days. “Earlier, it was Rohith Vemula, then Muthukrishnan and now it is Fathima. The death of the IIT student cannot be seen as a personal one, rather it’s a social issue.” Further, he urged the Central government to set up an enquiry commission to identify the reason why the students of higher education centres in India are constantly being harassed.