Priest booked for assaulting woman inside Chidambaram temple

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A 29-year-old "Dikshitar" (priest) of Thillai Nataraja temple in Chidambaram has been booked under several cases for allegedly assaulting and hurling slurs at a woman inside the temple on Saturday evening.

As per police source, S Latha(51) of V.O.C Nagar had gone to Chidambaram temple on Saturday at 7:30 pm along with her son as it was her son's birthday.

Murugesan, the inspector of Chidambaram Town police said, "Dikshitar - Dharan (29) - handed out coconuts without performing puja. When Latha asked why he did not perform any puja, Dharan had hurled slurs at her and even slapped her at one instance."

"Since the incident, the dikshitar has switched off his phone and did not return home last night and has been absconding. A special team is deployed to find him. Cases have been booked under sections 294(b), 323 and 4 of women harrassment act," added Murugesan.

Meanwhile, Latha, a senior nurse at Kattumannarkoil PHC who filed a complaint with the police right after the incident, underwent treatment at Chidambaram hospital following the assault on Saturday night.

