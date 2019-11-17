Home States Tamil Nadu

Unauthorised construction in Nilgiris: Collector to give report

The next hearing is on December 16.

Published: 17th November 2019 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE Madras High Court has directed the Nilgiris Collector and  Director of Town Panchayats to file status report with supporting documents and photographs in terms of the directions given by the court in 2008.

A division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee gave the directive, after noting  there is continuous violation of relevant provisions of Town and Country Planning Act and that illegal and unauthorised constructions continue on account of the lethargic and reluctant attitude of the officials concerned. The bench was passing interim orders on a PIL petition from one C M Faris seeking to quash a notice issued by the Executive officer, Naduvattam (Selection Grade) Town Panchayat for locking and sealing and demolition of his premises. The bench also directed the official to entertain the on-line application submitted by the petitioner and to dispose of the same in accordance with law, as referred to in an earlier order in a PIL in 2008.

Authorities concerned are under obligation to comply with the said order and it prima facie appears that the directive given in that order is yet to be complied with,the judges said. The next hearing is on December 16.

