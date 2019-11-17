Home States Tamil Nadu

Will consult CM for setting up Tamil Chair in Houston varsity: Panneerselvam

This comes after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister announced in the Assembly to create Tamil Chairs in renowned Universities in the world to promote Tamil Culture.

O Panneerselvam with Houston University Chancellor Renu Khator, Greater Houston Partnership Chief Economic Development Officer Susan Davenport | spl arrangement

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has promised to consult with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and arrange for appropriate support from the Government of Tamil Nadu for setting up a Tamil Chair in Houston University. He spoke at a meeting with Renu Khator, Chancellor of Houston University in United States, after having discussions with members of Indian American community of Greater Houston area yesterday at the event in Meenakshi temple, he said.

Thanking the University Chancellor, he said the effort to endow a Tamil chair in the University of Houston is very appropriate and timely. “I am aware there is an expectation that the Government of Tamil Nadu should also contribute its mite to the establishment of a chair for Tamil in University of Houston.  I assure you that on my return to Chennai I will consult the Chief Minister and arrange for appropriate support from Government of Tamil Nadu to the Tamil Chair here in Houston,” he said.

Stating that the fervour to preserve Tamil culture and heritage and to work for greater glory of the language is inspiring, the Deputy chief minister said the Tamil community is also very successful in the United States. “Starting off as professionals and academics, many have now branched into business and entrepreneurship.  What is remarkable is the emotional connect they retain with their heritage and culture.  This reflects the inclusiveness of American society,” he added.

This comes after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister announced in the Assembly to create Tamil Chairs in renowned Universities in the world to promote Tamil Culture. The State has already contributed in setting up of Tamil Chair in Harvard University. During the announcement, the Chief Minister had said a Tamil Chair will be created in Oxford University in London, Johannesburg University in South Africa, University of Malay in Malaysia and in University of Jaffna in Sri Lanka. Besides, Tamil chairs would be created in prominent educational institutions across the  globe as well as in other States too.

