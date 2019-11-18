AIADMK flagpole accident: DMK chief MK Stalin gives Rs 5 lakh to mishap victim

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/SALEM: DMK President MK Stalin visited the woman, who was recently injured in an accident on Avinashi Road, at a private hospital on Sunday. Rajeswari’s leg was amputated as part of the treatment. Stalin handed over Rs 5 lakh as solatium and announced that his party would bear the expenses of a prosthetic leg.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, he maintained that a party flagpole had been the reason for the accident and termed the incident as disturbing. He and his party would stand by the woman and her family, he added.

Alleging that the State government is trying to portray the accident as a ‘normal’ one, he said, "So far, an action has been taken against the lorry driver or the persons who erected the flagpoles.”" According to doctors, Rajeswari’s condition is improving. She is expected to stay in the emergency ward for three more days to get surgery for the multiple fractures in her right leg.

While four surgeries have been completed so far, there are two more to go, they added. Biography released DMK’s history cannot be written without a paean of praise for former minister Veerapandi S Arumugam, said its party president MK Stalin in Salem.

After releasing an biography penned on the late DMK strongman at an event here on Sunday, Stalin said that Salem was Veerapandi’s fortress and reading his autobiography would give strength and valour to the people. MLAs, MPs, DMK cadre and Congress functionaries also took part in the event.