Home States Tamil Nadu

AMMK disbanded, says party rebel V Pugazhendi

Pughazendi sounded confident the AIADMK would win more than 80 per cent of seats in local body polls.

Published: 18th November 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

AMMK rebel V Pugazhendi

AMMK rebel V Pugazhendi (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The AMMK has been disbanded, announced V Pugazhendi, a close aide of TTV Dhinakaran who turned rebel. A resolution to disband the AMMK was passed on Sunday at a meeting of dissenters, Pugazhendhi told media persons.

Pugazhendhi, one of the founders of AMMK, said the decision to disband the outfit was taken as most of the leaders and supporters had deserted Dhinakaran. Pugazhendi added that he regretted accepting Dhinakaran as his leader and predicted that the latter’s political journey would end after local body elections. 

Alleging that Dhinakaran did not want to convert the AMMK into a political party, the rebel leader pointed out that while AIADMK, DMK have been receiving applications from aspirants to contest the civic polls, Dhinakaran was yet to start the process. Pughazhendi further said he had sent a letter to the Election Commission of India on October 23 objecting to the registration of AMMK as a party. 

On his future plans, Pughazendhi said there was no need for a new party and those who participated in the meeting have decided to re-join AIADMK. All AMMK rebels would join the AIADMK once deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam returned from his US trip.

Everyone except TTV Dhinakaran could join the AIADMK, he said adding Sasikala was abreast of the developments. He clarified Sasikala would decide whether to join AIADMK after release from prison. Pughazendi sounded confident the AIADMK would win more than 80 per cent of seats in local body polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AMMK V Pugazhendi TTV Dhinakaran
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Fayaz protesting outside the Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
How can ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti be a traitor, ask protesting Kashmiri MPs
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp