AMMK disbanded, says party rebel V Pugazhendi

THANJAVUR: The AMMK has been disbanded, announced V Pugazhendi, a close aide of TTV Dhinakaran who turned rebel. A resolution to disband the AMMK was passed on Sunday at a meeting of dissenters, Pugazhendhi told media persons.

Pugazhendhi, one of the founders of AMMK, said the decision to disband the outfit was taken as most of the leaders and supporters had deserted Dhinakaran. Pugazhendi added that he regretted accepting Dhinakaran as his leader and predicted that the latter’s political journey would end after local body elections.

Alleging that Dhinakaran did not want to convert the AMMK into a political party, the rebel leader pointed out that while AIADMK, DMK have been receiving applications from aspirants to contest the civic polls, Dhinakaran was yet to start the process. Pughazhendi further said he had sent a letter to the Election Commission of India on October 23 objecting to the registration of AMMK as a party.

On his future plans, Pughazendhi said there was no need for a new party and those who participated in the meeting have decided to re-join AIADMK. All AMMK rebels would join the AIADMK once deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam returned from his US trip.

Everyone except TTV Dhinakaran could join the AIADMK, he said adding Sasikala was abreast of the developments. He clarified Sasikala would decide whether to join AIADMK after release from prison. Pughazendi sounded confident the AIADMK would win more than 80 per cent of seats in local body polls.